Letter to the editor: Crime in progress

Words matter. What we and the media are calling Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is missing the point. The images we see now every day are those of a crime in progress. We are seeing graphic videos and photos of murder, wanton destruction, assault with incredibly deadly weapons, and a long list of other felony infractions against the Ukrainian people.

Well, it is time we started calling this horrendous, extremely sad happening in the previously peaceful nation of Ukraine "The Big Crime". The more the term "crime" is applied to it and "criminal" to the perpetrators of it, the more accurate and focused the world's thinking about it will become, because these words truly describe what actually is happening.