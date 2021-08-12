Letter to the editor: Critical race theory should be illegal

Oh, Montana, how I love thee. The state attorney general, Austin Knudsen, wrote a legal opinion: critical race theory (CRT) violates both the U.S. and the Montana constitutions, as well as various federal civil rights laws.

Britannica.com/topic/critical-race-theory: "Critical race theory is an intellectual movement and a framework of legal analysis according to which (1) race is a culturally invented category used to oppress people of color and (2) the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, political and economic inequalities between white and nonwhite people."

So if you’re white, you’re a racist. If you’re white, you oppress people of color.

I love what Knudsen has done, but he didn’t take it nearly far enough. It’s my opinion that CRT is a hate crime, and those who espouse it should be prosecuted. If speaking to a classroom full of mixed races, telling them one is inferior to another, is not breeding hate, I don’t know what is.

By the way, my Thanksgiving table looks like the United Nations lunch room.

Larry Martin,

Clinton

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 7 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2