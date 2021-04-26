Letter to the editor: Critics of Waters cheer for others

Maxine Waters went to Minneapolis in a show of support for the family of George Floyd and made a few comments. Some people found her words offensive.

Mind you, many of these same people cheered over the last four to five years while attending rallies and wearing MAGA paraphernalia that was much more incendiary.

They also didn’t complain when a certain Florida congressman flew to Wyoming to hold a rally against a sitting fellow Republican congresswoman.

I have trouble finding anything these people do or say is worth wasting the time listening to.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

