Letter to the editor: Cronyism exists in every economy

The truth about cronyism:
In his recent column (April 5), Brian Schweitzer correctly stated that cronyism “occurs when business thrives not because of risk, but because of a cozy nexus between the business and the political class to make money for the corrupt.” However, he wanted to associate the corruptness of cronyism exclusively with capitalism. That is patently false.
In truth, cronyism isn’t political. Cronyism exists in every economy, alongside every political system. It occurs when those close to power — “closest to the throne” — try to use their proximity to and influence with the existing political class to achieve a personal financial advantage.
This has happened with democracy, communism, socialism, fascism, monarchism and every other political system known to humanity. The Chinese Communist Party leadership holds vast amounts of wealth. Russia still has the oligarchs it had as the Soviet Union.
We all have the capacity for devious and deceitful maneuvering in order to achieve personal advantage and gain. This character flaw — greed — doesn't lie in any political system, but in the heart of every human being. We need to see it first, not in others, but in our own hearts. So let us see it there first. We can then correctly identify it everywhere else.