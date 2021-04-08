Letter to the editor: Cronyism exists in every economy

The truth about cronyism:

In his recent column (April 5), Brian Schweitzer correctly stated that cronyism “occurs when business thrives not because of risk, but because of a cozy nexus between the business and the political class to make money for the corrupt.” However, he wanted to associate the corruptness of cronyism exclusively with capitalism. That is patently false.

In truth, cronyism isn’t political. Cronyism exists in every economy, alongside every political system. It occurs when those close to power — “closest to the throne” — try to use their proximity to and influence with the existing political class to achieve a personal financial advantage.

This has happened with democracy, communism, socialism, fascism, monarchism and every other political system known to humanity. The Chinese Communist Party leadership holds vast amounts of wealth. Russia still has the oligarchs it had as the Soviet Union.