How thoughtful of our Legislature to produce bipartisan support for crypto mining, an "industry" rife with fraud and scams. P.T. Barnum was right: there is a crypto investor born every minute.

Historically, the legacy of Montana's mining industry is massive damage to air, soil, and water. But that mining did at least produce tangible results.

If we have to put up with crypto mining in Montana, the Berkley Pit is the one site suitable for it.

Bill Ferguson,

Missoula