I read the guest view by Senators Zolnikov and Morigeau May 31, and was struck by the absence of one critical piece of information in telling the story: the disproportionate energy demand required to "harvest" a product that has no intrinsic value to society, but rather to the few individuals undertaking the mining. This is the cost that must be included in the calculus to consider whether the crypto industry is the right fit for the people of Montana. I don't believe it is.