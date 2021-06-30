Letter to the editor: 'Cult' continues to deny guilt

Jeffrey Dahmer was a serial killer, psychopath, guilty of desecration of human corpses. And a cannibal. He admitted all of those "transgressions," none of which were recorded on video and viewed by the entire country on the news. He actually apologized to his victims’ families.

Good for him for owning his crimes.

There is a cult who are still in denial of their own crimes against society. These crimes were recorded and videos viewed by the entire country on the news. Their crimes resulted in five deaths; Dahmer killed 17. But 140 people were injured in this political, criminal event.

For months this cult fueled the paranoia they created, whipping its members into a bloodthirsty frenzy. This was indeed a violent attack that threatened life, property and the heart of American democracy.

Cult leaders continue to lie about it. They call it a “peaceful demonstration,” “patriots exercising First Amendment rights” and my favorite: “no different from an orderly tourist visit.”

Consider: This cult of “respected Americans'' who, all evidence to the contrary, won’t admit they broke the law. While the lunatic cannibal made no bones about (sorry, I had to) the evil he’d done, who displayed more character? Bon appetit, America.