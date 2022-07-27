Letter to the editor: Curdy will protect our rights

Willis is a former educator, smoke jumper and legislative representative for District 98. He has represented the area's needs and the citizen's concerns with expertise and experience and will do so much more in the Montana Senate. His opponent, however, is fully immersed in conspiracy theories and extremist views and does not represent the people of the district. A strong voice is needed to bring the area's concerns to the forefront in Helena.

The Republican Governor and his party have a "secret plan" to elect a super majority which gives them the power to change our fishing, hunting and recreation regulations to suit the needs of their out of state donors and cut the benefits we now enjoy as citizens of this state. They also want to change the 1972 constitution, removing the strong protections of our lawful rights. We already saw the beginning of this last season. We need Willis Curdy to stand for the needs of the tax payers in District 49. He will make sure that our constitution remains safe.