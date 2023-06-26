The grounds at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will be bustling with folks gathered for the 4th at the Fort Celebration. The Fort Missoula Historic District is an appropriate gathering place for the community.

Most other days the grounds are quiet. Some criticize “quiet” as undesirable but “quiet” invites introspection on a past when these grounds housed the CCC, offering a new start for young men struggling through the Great Depression, or when they revealed the darker picture of the Alien Detention Center where 1,200 non-military Italian men, 1,000 Japanese resident aliens, 23 German resident aliens, and 123 Japanese, Latin and South Americans were incarcerated during World War II on the unproven suspicion they might be dangerous.

We would do well visit that historic landscape and reflect on how yesterday’s lessons might inform awareness of today’s better or darker angels. Or simply enjoy a break from Missoula’s busy-ness.

The nearby Important Bird Area is alive specifically because it's a quiet area.

The proposed residential and commercial development surrounding the Post Hospital is not appropriate for this site. Current park zoning should be retained.

Judy and Gary Matson,

Milltown