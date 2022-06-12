Letter to the editor: Daines and Rosendale care more about NRA's contributions

Reporter Tom Lutey should have gone further in his story about the NRA’s influence on Montana’s congressional delegation (“NRA’s a powerful force in Montana,” June 1, Missoulian). As reported, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale received A grades from the NRA for their unequivocal support of the organization. (They’ve also received hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations from the NRA.) The story then mentioned Sen. Jon Tester’s D grade. Why such a low grade? Because he didn’t ask “how high?” when the NRA told him to jump. Tester is far from a radical gun control advocate but he says he may consider expanded background checks and red flag laws that could keep firearms out of the hands of people who present a danger to others or themselves. For that he received a "D." The article should have pointed this out. Now, one has to ask if Daines and Rosendale care more about the safety of Montana citizens or about fawning for NRA political contributions.