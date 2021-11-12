Letter to the editor: Daines and Rosendale have failed us

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines voted against the infrastructure bill, which proves they do not care about Montana's interest. Both of them need to be run out of Washington, D.C., as they represent the former monster in the oval. They could care less about the needs in this state.

Thank you Senator Jon Tester for representing us and the benefits this bill will bring to this state. Republicans need to wake up and look to the future or democracy will be lost. Call Daines and Rosendale and let them know that, once again, they failed our state! Vote better candidates into office. Our lives depend on it!

By the way, if you fly flags from your "tough trucks" with vulgarity prominently displayed, remember there are obscenity laws statewide that cover this public display of stupidity.

Cheryl Bramsen,

Florence

