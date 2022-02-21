Letter to the editor: Daines and Tester support postal service

Thank you Senator Daines and Senator Tester for co-sponsoring the Postal Service Reform Act and supporting Montana and local businesses that depend on the USPS for affordable and reliable package delivery. This legislation makes much-needed changes for Post Office’s long-term sustainability, while codifying the service we already depend on: mail and packages delivered together, 6 days a week.

Postal package delivery is especially critical for rural businesses and jobs, helping to connect them with the rest of the nation. Other private carriers prioritize profits over service, imposing surcharges for more than 50% of the nation’s zip codes and failing to deliver to most rural and remote addresses.

Senator Tester and Senator Daine’s support of postal reform is also support for the small businesses and residents across Montana.

John McHugh, Washington DC

(chairman of the Package Coalition; previously, he was secretary of the U.S. Army and a member of the U.S. House of Representatives), Washington DC

