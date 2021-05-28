Letter to the editor: Daines' confirmation record disappoints

I recently called U.S. Sen. Steve Daines' Washington office to inquire about a recent confirmation vote he had made.

After being placed on hold twice, I was again placed on hold during my conversation when I questioned why the office was not made aware of the senator's rationale for voting against an extremely qualified civil rights attorney for a position in the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department.

I called back and suggested that the senator appeared to be racist in that he has never voted for confirmation of a qualified woman of color for a position in the current administration — especially when the senator had voted for lawyers of limited or no courtroom experience to lifetime appointments in the last administration.

The office responded that the senator had, at one time, voted to confirm one Elaine Chao to an administration position. I can only suppose she has been the only woman of color the senator has ever supported — which is something, I guess. The fact that Chou was also married to the then-Senate majority leader sort of undercuts the significance of that confirmation vote.

Our senator is truly a fair and independent voice for the people of Montana.

James Wood,

Missoula

