Letter to the editor: Daines destroying democracy

I felt proud reading Sen. Steve Daines' recent opinion piece (Missoulian, Jan. 23) . He probably grew up thinking the party of Lincoln was the party of family values and fiscal responsibility. He probably thought it would be a great honor to serve in the world's greatest deliberative body in the world's oldest existing democracy.

He probably never guessed his job would be to smile and spout officially sanctioned lies and half-truths. Who would have guessed what a good soldier he would be when asked to change course and help destroy that democracy? (Job well done, by the way.) And who knew how flexible his beliefs would prove now that his job is one of installing the Great Liar as permanent president of the world's newest and greatest autocracy?