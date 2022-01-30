 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Daines destroying democracy

  • 0

I felt proud reading Sen. Steve Daines' recent opinion piece (Missoulian, Jan. 23). He probably grew up thinking the party of Lincoln was the party of family values and fiscal responsibility. He probably thought it would be a great honor to serve in the world's greatest deliberative body in the world's oldest existing democracy.

He probably never guessed his job would be to smile and spout officially sanctioned lies and half-truths. Who would have guessed what a good soldier he would be when asked to change course and help destroy that democracy? (Job well done, by the way.) And who knew how flexible his beliefs would prove now that his job is one of installing the Great Liar as permanent president of the world's newest and greatest autocracy?

A lesser man might have faltered, but Steve never lost sight of his dream of raw power. What an inspiration he is to all of us.

People are also reading…

T. Lincoln Ballard, 

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
3

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News