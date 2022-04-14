Letter to the editor: Daines disappoints again

Once again Montana Sen. Steve Daines disappoints Montanans with his blind submission to rhetoric of the Republican cult. On April 4, Daines wrote, “As Montana’s United States Senator, I am committed to protecting the constitutional rights and values of Montanans. Montanans want a justice who will uphold the Constitution and make decisions based on the rule of law, not personal beliefs or the Left’s political agenda,” Daines said. “Judge Jackson’s soft-on-crime record and her views of the separation of powers are not in line with what Montanans want in a Supreme Court justice. That’s why I voted against Judge Jackson’s lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.” Republican senators were pathetically desperate to find anything to complain about regarding Judge Jackson. Therefore, they fabricated a non-existent issue to justify their no vote. How sad. Judge Jackson will truly be an asset to our highest court and also to Montana. I will vote for Democrats.