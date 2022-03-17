Letter to the editor: Daines disregards MT's needs

Montana’s beautiful, expansive public lands are what makes this state the “last best place.” Senator Jon Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) is a groundbreaking piece of legislation that vows to protect some of the most beloved public spaces to Montanans: The Bob Marshall Wilderness and The Blackfoot River. Public lands are vital to the physical, mental, and economic health of Montanans; in fact, 75% of Montanans support the BCSA and 89% of Montanans say outdoor recreation is vital to their quality of life. The BCSA advocates for the addition of 80,000 acres to the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat, and Mission Mountains, effectively creating more areas for hunting, fishing, and other recreation. Having more areas to recreate means more entertainment, jobs, and tourism, all of which are crucial to Montana’s economy. In 2017, nearly $7.1 billion was generated by and nearly 71 thousand jobs were supported by Montana’s outdoor industry. The reason the BCSA is being held up in Congress, despite overwhelming support from Montanans, is Sen. Steve Daines’ disregard of Montana's needs and refusal to cross partisan lines. Despite marketing himself as a protector of public lands, Sen. Daines will not join his colleague in supporting the BCSA.