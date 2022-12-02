Letter to the editor: Daines does not represent the people of Montana

I phoned the Washington D.C. office of Senator Steve Daines to ask why he voted against the Respect For Marriage Act. A recorded message from Sen. Daines answered the call in which he states that he is proud to represent the people of Montana.

When I was able to speak to a member of his staff, I asked why Sen. Daines had voted against the bill. I was told that he voted against it because he "believes marriage is between a man and a woman."

So, rather than voting to represent the people of Montana, Daines voted to represent his own personal religious belief. The staff member was unable to answer my next question of why Sen. Daines feels entitled to impose his religious beliefs upon the people of Montana.

Richard Buley,

Missoula