Letter to the editor: Daines doesn't speak for all

In regard to his recent opinion piece in the Missoulian, Jan. 23, it seems a little presumptuous for Sen. Steve Daines to claim he knows what Montanans want as far as his opposition to the recent voters rights bill. A little more than half of all Montanans were registered to vote in his last election and he received a little more than half of those Montanans’ votes — enough to win the election, but hardly enough to claim to know what Montanans want.
While claiming to speak for us all, he can really lay claim to the support of a little more than a quarter of — and far less than a third of — all Montanans. Which makes him a fairly typical Republican in his assumptions ... and a testament to why voting rights are so important, and and why he opposes them.
James Wood,
Missoula