Letter to the editor: Daines doesn't speak for all

In regard to his recent opinion piece in the Missoulian, Jan. 23, it seems a little presumptuous for Sen. Steve Daines to claim he knows what Montanans want as far as his opposition to the recent voters rights bill. A little more than half of all Montanans were registered to vote in his last election and he received a little more than half of those Montanans’ votes — enough to win the election, but hardly enough to claim to know what Montanans want.