Letter to the editor: Daines falls short in MT's Senate history

Last year as President Trump repeatedly lied to us about COVID, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines was the only one who fought “to hold China accountable.” For lying. Then while Trump actively worked to subvert the November election, Sen. Daines teamed with the Wibaux County sheriff, to fend off the “liberal mobs” that threatened Montana. In his mind.
Last summer as the West burned out of control, Sen. Daines teamed with Gov. Greg Gianforte to offer their climate change solution: harvest the timber before it burns, burn more fossil fuels to make more a/c.
Now he’s back to save us from “socialism,” the “double death tax” and the “Green New Deal.”
Sen. Daines is a clown in Montana’s long, proud Senate history.
Paul Jannuzzi,
Florence