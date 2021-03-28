 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Daines ignored benefits of COVID relief package

Letter to the editor: Daines ignored benefits of COVID relief package

{{featured_button_text}}

In his opinion column Tuesday, March 23, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines fails to mention the good things that will accrue to Montana under that $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.

He is too busy espousing the Trump Republican Party line of negativism and disrespect for the needs and opinions of anybody slightly left of that view. He oversimplifies provisions of the legislation and appears to misunderstand their relationship to COVID relief. Good grief!

Send Montana and other states the money so good may be done for people, small businesses, schools, states and municipalities, Tribes and other groups that have suffered unduly during the pandemic.

Linda Hagedorn,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tired of being 'canceled'
Letters

Tired of being 'canceled'

I am very tired of having my rights confiscated and being forced into accepting nonsense theories about immutable facts that cannot be overtur…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News