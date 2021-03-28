Letter to the editor: Daines ignored benefits of COVID relief package

In his opinion column Tuesday, March 23, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines fails to mention the good things that will accrue to Montana under that $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.

He is too busy espousing the Trump Republican Party line of negativism and disrespect for the needs and opinions of anybody slightly left of that view. He oversimplifies provisions of the legislation and appears to misunderstand their relationship to COVID relief. Good grief!

Send Montana and other states the money so good may be done for people, small businesses, schools, states and municipalities, Tribes and other groups that have suffered unduly during the pandemic.

Linda Hagedorn,

Missoula

