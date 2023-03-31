Sen. Daines' recent opinion (Missoulian March 24) about the need for continuing and even expanding our use of coal, oil, and gas is a classic example of a person with blinders to the climate crisis. Sen. Daines is also representative of defenders of the corporate wealth and power in fossil fuel industry for personal gain while ignoring the harm to Montanans and the world.

Sen. Daines claims he is a chemical engineer and yet ignores the basic chemistry of climate change: that the world has burned fossil fuels for the last hundred years and emitted megatons of carbon dioxide that has saturated our atmosphere and changed the climate with harmful consequences to humans and all life.

This stance by Sen. Daines comes at the same time that the recently issued UN climate change report states:

“A dangerous climate threshold is near, but ‘it does not mean we are doomed’ if swift action is taken.”

Montanans are experiencing climate change. We are seeing extremes in droughts, wildfires, and storm events. Ask the people who experienced the extreme floods last year in the Yellowstone?

Sen. Daines claims he supports renewables but we need to expand them immediately and cease using coal, oil, and gas.

Bruce Bender,

Missoula