Letter to the editor: Daines is an embarrassment

I am the fifth generation of Montanans born and raised in Cascade County.

While I now live in Washington state, I will be retiring back home. That said, it amazes me that Senator Steve Daines seems not to know his history.

Jeannette Rankin was the first woman elected to Congress. Montanan.

Mike Mansfield, John Metcalf, Max Baucus, statesmen all.

Now along comes Daines, comparing humans to sea turtles, and women's lives to birds.

Our state, the home of my heart, was founded on progressive Republican ideology that stridently opposed slavery, that believed women had as much right to serve in the public sphere as men.

No statesman would cast the women of Montana into sacred egg-producing cattle like chickens,or heifers.

But that's what Daines thinks of women.

He makes me ashamed to be a Montanan.

Vote the jerk out. He does not deserve your time or money.

Liza Rognas,

Olympia, Washington

