Letter to the editor: Daines needs to show leadership

Senator Daines, your guest column is almost laughable (Missoulian, Dec. 19) if it wasn’t so disappointing. All you do is complain and blame and parrot the Republican sound bites, over and over and over. Where and when do you ever offer something constructive to help Montanans, and the country at large, and in your own voice? That is, show some leadership?
If you hate over half the country so much, and do nothing but spread vitriol and repeat sound bites strewn with misinformation, then step aside and let someone else lead us who works on solutions and healing the divide.
Melissa Blunt,
Missoula