Letter to the editor: Daines needs to stop blocking bill

Each year I find myself recreating in the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act landscape. This year it involved hikes cresting the Swan Range, last year it was camping and mountain biking north of Ovando. This winter I’ll again backcountry ski there. At each turn, I’m also wildlife-watching and appreciating the wild country.

The prospect of a mountain biking loop in the Monture area that would include the Center Ridge trail is one of several reasons I’m supportive of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. I also support the community-based, multi-stakeholder approach taken to develop the act. And I’m a wildlife biologist working on habitat connectivity; passage of this legislation will provide protection for wildlife connectivity in the Seeley-Swan Valley, critical for wildlife I work to protect. This legislation is good for wolverines, grizzly bears, and other critters, as well as for recreationists like me.

Thank you, Sen. Jon Tester, for supporting legislation that values the current and future needs of our wildlife and our outdoor recreation economy. Sen. Steve Daines, it’s time to stop blocking this bill, as funding for wildlife connectivity and public lands infrastructure is on its way and there is some great work to be done.

Kylie Paul,

Missoula

