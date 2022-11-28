Letter to the editor: Daines needs to stop complaining

I had to do a double take and then chuckle at Steve Daines Nov. 23 guest editorial. He started his column with “As a 5th generation Montanan…” What? Daines was born in Van Nuys, California, and is a native Californian. Has his lying grown so bold that he denies his birthplace? I get almost daily emails from him whining that every real or imagined problem in this country is Biden’s fault. I wish he’d roll up his sleeves, put on his big-boy pants, quit whining and get down to some practical bipartisan problem solving. His constant complaining is embarrassing.