Letter to the editor: Daines needs to support gun legislation

Dear Sen. Daines,

The war in Ukraine. Abortion rights. Covid. All newsworthy topics that are subject to different views and debate. However, there should be no debate about the scariest subject now threatening our American and Montana way of life — gun violence. The Uvalde shooting is only the latest in a series of unnecessary tragedies. Have you seen the emotional appeal recorded last week by Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors? If not, you should. You are one of the 50 senators Coach Kerr is speaking to.

In my opinion, your A+ rating from the NRA is more of a scarlet letter than a feather in your cap. As your fellow Republican Bob Brown recently stated in an op-ed piece, (Missoulian May 29) Mike Mansfield (the most effective and respected political leader in Montana history) was a statesman rather than a politician. Sometimes his decisions to do the right thing, rather than the popular thing or what his party wanted him to do, cost him votes.

My question for you is: Will you continue to be a politician or you ready to take a step toward statesmanship? Please support the gun legislation passed by the House and now before the Senate.

Mark Reinsel,

Missoula

