Letter to the editor: Daines only looks at party line

I recently received a campaign letter from Sen. Daines, who once again attempted to vilify the Biden administration with bland and sweeping accusations of poor decisions, wasteful spending, and even the price of bacon! Yet he says nothing about why inflation is happening, and specifically nothing about how Republican tax cuts for which he voted have put billions of dollars into the pockets of the rich while the poor and others who work for a living at low-paying jobs with soaring childcare costs — not to mention an almost 3-year pandemic and now a totally unnecessary war in the Ukraine caused solely by another of his favorites, Putin. He seems to forget drought, too.