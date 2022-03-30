Letter to the editor: Daines only looks at party line

I recently received a campaign letter from Sen. Daines, who once again attempted to vilify the Biden administration with bland and sweeping accusations of poor decisions, wasteful spending, and even the price of bacon! Yet he says nothing about why inflation is happening, and specifically nothing about how Republican tax cuts for which he voted have put billions of dollars into the pockets of the rich while the poor and others who work for a living at low-paying jobs with soaring childcare costs — not to mention an almost 3-year pandemic and now a totally unnecessary war in the Ukraine caused solely by another of his favorites, Putin. He seems to forget drought, too.
Daines went to Russia with seven other Republican senators over our July 4 holiday in 2018 to allegedly discuss elections and sanctions, though it is not clear who invited them or what they thought they might accomplish. None are foreign policy experts, and they were the first legislators to visit after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.
Daines is nothing more than a politician who looks only at the party line and how he can divide our country in hopes of yet another dismal term in office.
Susan Max,
Alberton