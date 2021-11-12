Letter to the editor: Daines promising to block bill

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, a bill that Rich and many other Montanan experts have contributed to over the past two decades, would designate 79,060 acres of new federal wilderness. This is vital not only because of the 2,013 acres that would be allotted towards snowmobile recreation and the 3,835 acres that would similarly be designated to mountain bike recreation, but also for the conservation and restoration of the land and water that makes Montana such a special place to be. The BCSA is supported by the Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Nation, Wild Montana, the U.S Forest Service, and more than 70% of Montanans.