Letter to the editor: Daines puts no value on lives

The teachers who died in Uvalde had more courage in their fingertips than Steve Daines has in his entire body. They gave their lives protecting their students. Steve Daines isn’t even willing to stand up to the NRA and to gun extremists to stop the slaughter of children.

While Daines considers himself “pro-life”, he should really be considered “pro-fetus”. He’s willing to allow government overreach in legislating women’s bodies and choice, but once a fetus is born, Daines is unwilling to legislate for parental leave, health care, or living wages for working parents.

In fact, we can determine how much value Daines assigns to a life. He has taken $123,711 from the NRA, and he’s been in office since 2015. In that time, 696 people died in mass shootings. (Source data from Wikipedia summary list of mass shootings.) Clearly, each of those lives is worth less than $177.75 to Steve Daines.

Now, imagine this value being assigned to your child, spouse, parent, sibling, friend, relative. Imagine looking Steve Daines in the eye, knowing this is actually how he values life…and think about this when he next runs for office.

Julie Chapman,

Huson

