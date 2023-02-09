So, Steve Daines broke the Twitter rules, got caught and was slapped on the hand. Instead of being an adult and accept responsibility for his actions he threw himself on the floor, started kicking and screaming and is now throwing a senatorial-size temper tantrum. It is clear that he does not believe that he should follow the rules and that he is too rich and powerful to be subject to the same punishment that the rest of us would receive. I guess Steve is simply living out 21st century Montana Republican values. At least the way I was raised in Great Falls, if someone acted like Steve, he would be called a spoiled little brat, but times change and now he is good Republican.