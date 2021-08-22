 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Daines voted to shift tax burden
On Aug. 5, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines voted against the new infrastructure bill, citing its addition to the national debt by $256 million.

The bill is expected to bring as much as $3 billion to Montana for much-needed repair of highways, bridges and water projects, while adding thousands of jobs.

In 2017 Daines supported the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which reduced corporate taxes, adding $2.28 trillion to the national debt. Tax burdens have been shifted from corporations to average Americans.

By contrast, a family of four making $35,000 per year will pay $6,439. In 2020, the top 50 American corporations paid $0 in federal taxes.

Who is Steve Daines working for? He certainly does not have the best interest of his constituents in mind.

Brian Shovers,

Helena

