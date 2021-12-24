Letter to the editor: Daines will take credit

I just read the Sen. Steve Daines oped (Missoulian Dec. 19) regarding the tax and spend administration currently occupying the White House, not to be confused with the last spend and spend administration that occupied it. I think they added $6 trillion to the national debt quicker than you can spell MAGA.

I don’t think Senator Daines is going to hesitate to take credit for the water projects up on the HiLine, nor will Rep. Matt Rosendale, when they ask you for donations for their campaigns. There’s a lot of EPA Superfund sites that are getting funded now and I bet he claims credit for those too.

Some rural hospitals and clinics will be able to stay open due to the outrageous spending of the Biden administration, so be sure to remember that when Senator Daines takes credit.

And by the way, there’s a small matter about the voting issue coming up. I don’t know how you feel about it, but I kind of like the voting rights that were written into the Montana Constitution in 1972. I don’t recall voting for any changes since then.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

