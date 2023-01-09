Letter to the editor: Damar Hamlin's success

After watching the doctor’s news conference on Damar Hamlin, a few things struck me:

• Let us not define success by Damar’s return to the NFL. He IS a success on the field, off the field, and in the hospital.

• He may choose not to return, not because he can’t, but because of what the family has gone through with him. If so, let’s honor his decision.

• He may not be able to return for mental, physical, or emotional reasons. However, he should be proud of what he has accomplished on the field and with his foundation. Nothing diminishes that if that is the case.

• His dream was to make it to the NFL. He succeeded!

• His dream was to use his fame and good fortune to make things better for children. He succeeded!

• A nation was driven to its knees to recognize a power beyond ourselves to help when we felt so powerless to help. Nothing wrong with that.

Duane Cook,

Missoula