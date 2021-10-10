Letter to the editor: Daniel Carlino speaks to the average Missoulian

I have lived in Missoula for 11 years. During that time, I have seen many of my friends, classmates and co-workers unfortunately have to leave this community through lack of opportunity, inadequate wages, or insufficient housing.

Over the years it has become obvious to me that our current leadership either cannot or will not do what is necessary to address these issues. It is now my view that our representation must change if Missoula is going to say true to its working-class roots, and become the community that we all need.

Through following Daniel Carlino’s campaign for Missoula City Council, I have seen a person who deeply cares and advocates for the average Missoulian. Carlino is a candidate who will address our housing issue, prioritize community safety, advocate for our homeless, and not forget to tackle climate change. Carlino will represent all of Missoula, but especially those who feel as though our current city government has left us behind.

I support Daniel Carlino for city council and I encourage others in the community to join me. We can’t move forward with the same policies that got us here in the first place.

Desmond Price,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0