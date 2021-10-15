Letter to the Editor: Daniel Carlino speaks to the average Missoulian

I have lived in Missoula for 11 years. During that time, I have seen many of my friends, classmates, and co-workers unfortunately have to leave this community through lack of opportunity, inadequate wages, or insufficient housing. Over the years it has become obvious to me that our current leadership either cannot or will not do what is necessary to address these issues. It is now my view that our representation must change if Missoula is going to say true to its working-class roots, and become the community that we all need.