Letter to the editor: Daniel Chris Kaneff has experience and integrity

Two candidates for Justice of the Peace, Seat 1, are retired law enforcement officers. I encourage voters to support Daniel Chris Kaneff.

He has decades of service to our country and community. More than 20 years in the Marines and Army National Guard as an Infantry Officer, with several tours in Iraq. His Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star and other medals attest to his dedication and leadership. Check his website.

He served as a Missoula Police Officer for 21 years, retiring with a record that is unsullied. This good man understands that “service” is not about him, but his citizens.

Daniel’s law enforcement career places him in good stead to fairly, honestly, and objectively adjudicate cases. His dealings with people who may come before his court will give him a good understanding of who wishes to change the direction of their life vs those who are trying to game the system to their own advantage. His experience and integrity will serve this community well.

Voters, conduct your due diligence. Research candidates prior to voting. Internet searches give much information about candidates. Your research will generate an informed vote for Daniel Chris Kaneff for JP 1.

Carl C. Ibsen, Missoula County Sheriff, retired

