Letter to the editor: Daniel 'Chris' Kaneff is dedicated to public service

My name is Tom Schussler; a Missoula resident for 45 years. As a Leadership Missoula graduate, a past board member of Five Valleys Crime Stoppers, past chief of security Southgate Mall, and retired security director at St. Patrick Hospital, I have a long-standing relationship with Missoula’s criminal justice system. As such, I would like to express my support for Daniel “Chris” Kaneff in the upcoming election for Justice of the Peace. I have known Chris for 20 years. Chris has dedicated his life to community service. As a Marine, he participated in the first Gulf war, serving in Iraq as an infantryman. After his discharge, he returned to Montana, obtained his degree, and enlisted in the Montana National Guard where he completed two more deployments to Iraq as an infantry officer. He retired from the Guard as a decorated (Bronze Star) Captain after 20 years. He also served with MCPD for 20 years, retiring as a Corporal in 2021. I know Chris to possess the uncommon characteristics of sound leadership, intelligence, common sense, and empathy; characteristics that are essential for a highly functional Justice of the Peace. I urge you to vote for Chris Kaneff for Justice of the Peace.