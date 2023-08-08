In a ward with more than one good candidate, the candidate I am most excited about supporting in Ward 5 is Dave Bell. I’ve known Dave for several years and he is just the kind of person we need in City Council. He has a kind heart and a sharp mind. He is a deep listener and treats everyone with respect, even those with whom he disagrees. He is passionate about public service, as evidenced by his volunteer work with the fair as well as chairing the Missoula Human Trafficking Task Force. Though he can accurately be described as moderately progressive, he does not stick to one outlook but considers others’ opinions with genuine curiosity and a desire to learn. For these reasons and more, I am proud to endorse Dave Bell for City Council!