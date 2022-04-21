Letter to the editor: Dave Severson has passion to create progressive change for Montana

In the June 7 primary election, I urge you to vote for David Severson for District 100. Dave has the passion to create progressive change for Montana and the experience to overcome current political divides. I know this because Dave is my dad.

Even before I could walk, Dave brought me to marches organizing for worker’s rights and unionization. Dave has been a life-long teacher, not only teaching high school journalism, but also teaching his daughter the importance of fighting for justice and building up our community. As an adult, beginning a career fundraising for social service nonprofits in Montana, I know that Dave will fight for justice and equity. Nonprofits exist to “fill holes” in our society, Dave will make sure nonprofits and people with less than enough resources don’t fall through these cracks, reforming our governmental systems to meet Montanans' needs.

This work will take more than a passion for progressive politics, it will take the ability to bring people together. Dave’s experience as a union rep gave him the mediation skills to bring together diverse perspectives. Dave is an exemplary candidate, and if you give him the chance, he will get progressive things done in Montana.

Kelsie Severson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0