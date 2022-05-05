Letter to the editor: Dave Severson interested in what is best for Montana

Spanning a career of 42 years I had many opportunities to collaborate with numerous individuals. Just as cream rises to the top, some co-workers stand head and shoulders above others. Such is Dave Severson who is running for Montana House District 100 in 2022.

Because he is a good listener and non-judgmental, Dave gives encouragement for persons to approach him with information, ideas and/or questions.

Without a hidden agenda and with high integrity, Dave offers to serve the people he represents. He is an avid reader and researcher, always giving his utmost to learn about concerns and issues facing Montanans.

Dave Severson is primarily interested in what is best for our state and all the persons who call Montana home.

Patricia Waylett,

Missoula

