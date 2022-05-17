Letter to the editor: Dave Severson is a proven leader with core values

Primary ballots are being mailed out and are due back June 7 to the Missoula County Elections Office. Prior to voting, it is necessary to examine the core values of the candidates. Dave Severson is running for HD100 and possesses three important core values necessary for success as a Montana legislator. First of all, he knows how to collaborate with others. He has experience and skill finding good people, often with opposing views, and bringing them together to reach common ground. Secondly, he knows how to communicate. As a public school teacher, he effectively communicated with parents, students and educational professionals. Lastly, Dave has commitment. He is dedicated to working on solutions solving difficult issues. Thank you for considering your vote for a proven leader with important core values; Dave Severson for HD100.