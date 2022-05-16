Letter to the editor: Dave Severson is committed to serving others

The vexing irony of elections nowadays is that candidates — instead of promoting plans, platforms and solutions to improve citizens’ lives — seem more obsessed with spewing careless “gossip” that denigrates, debases and slanders the “flawed other,” their opponents.

It is refreshing to recognize therefore, that Montana House District #100 candidate Dave Severson has built a professional history of the opposite: service.

Dave’s dual careers were founded on his commitment to others. He was both a teacher dedicated to representing, supporting and up-building those he taught, and a professional advocate serving public employees, the teachers with whom he worked.

As a journalism teacher working with Dave in Missoula County Public Schools, I observed his tireless work as an engaged and principled teacher-adviser, as well as a student advocate.

Equally as important, however, was Dave’s career-long dedication to his colleagues: Montana teachers. As a Missoula field consultant for the Montana Federation of Public Employees, Dave was a tireless advocate well practiced in the delicate balance of collaboration, negotiation and representation.

That professional experience, and the ways he has honed it over decades of service, highly qualifies Dave Severson as Montana’s next District 100 representative.

Glenn R. Junkert,

Missoula

