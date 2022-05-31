Letter to the editor: Dave Severson is committed to upholding Constitution

Dave Severson is seeking the seat of House District 100.

I have known Dave many years and enthusiastically support him. Here's why:

Dave is a people person. It doesn't matter if you are governor, kindergartner, school board member, classroom aide, struggling high schooler, bus driver, attorney, store clerk or student's parent. Dave takes time to understand your position on any topic.

Dave, an experienced classroom teacher, union leader, human and voting rights advocate, has worked in the Montana Legislature, the Labor Relations Board and the Public Employee's Pension Board.

These experiences required his skills in negotiations and compromises, skills paramount for an effective, productive legislator.

Dave is always optimistic. When one way of solving a problem gains no traction, he finds another. He includes those who agree with him and respectfully works to gain the support of those new or negative to the issues. His communication skills help meld diverse viewpoints into positive conclusions settling conflicts and correcting injustices.

Dave is committed to uphold the Constitutions of the United States and of Montana.

Please use your vote to help elect Dave Severson. Let's return to the days of cooperation and progress which have brought our state and nation forward.

Lois M. Harris,

Missoula

