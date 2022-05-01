Letter to the editor: Dave Severson is honest and honorable

Our society is sick, broken. We cannot even agree on what facts to believe. We are at each other’s throats and think the other guy is the one who’s wrong. Our government is the same, both federally and at the state level. Like any illness, this one needs treatment. The question is, how?

One treatment, at the state level, is to vote for people who are calm, listen, think deeply, respect governance as a useful thing, and who care about all of their constituents. It’d be therapeutic to elect Montanans with experience problem solving; not only experience getting rich. Vote for people who can work across the aisle.

Dave Severson is that treatment. Dave is honest and honorable, and believes every excellent idea should be heard and examined-before it’s adopted as policy. Dave had a career in education, and another in public service. Dave believes the working people of Montana are the ones that government should serve most, and not the rich. Dave Severson understands who really makes the state work, and will work for them to make their lives better, as governments ought. Dave is a champion of the middle class and will help heal the state.

Dan Sieckman,

Missoula

