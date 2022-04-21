Letter to the editor: Dave Severson makes Montana better

A very good man is running for Representative for Montana House District 100 in the heart of Missoula. That man is Dave Severson, a long-time Missoulian and experienced journalism and social studies teacher of 22 years, and a union leader who uses common sense to help make Montana better. Dave Severson was appointed as a Representative to Montana Legislative HD 89 in 2018, and has served on Montana’s Labor Relations Board and the Montana Public Employee Retirement Board. Dave has a lifetime in public service developed skills and a platform of public education, labor, public employee pensions, student rights, human rights, voting rights, and standing by our American democracy, and Democratic party principles. Having worked with diverse individuals to mediate conflicts, and correct injustices, Dave Severson remains optimistic that people really do want to work together to help each other, and his continuous involvement in the legislative process gives him the background to have significant impact in the Montana Legislature.