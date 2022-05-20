Letter to the editor: Dave Severson will work diligently for all

I am writing to support Dave Severson in his campaign to become House District 100’s representative to the Montana legislature. I have known Dave for over 30 years, and have worked with him when he was the local teacher’s union president and later when he was the state association’s field representative.

Dave is intelligent, reasonable, knowledgeable, and compassionate. He has shown himself to be a tireless worker, committed to making Montana a better place to be.

Far from being a single issue candidate, Dave has a well-rounded knowledge of the issues and challenges that face the state, and can be relied upon to work diligently in the best interests of ALL of his constituency.

The voters of House District 100 could not do better than electing Dave to represent them.

Denis Thane,

Missoula

