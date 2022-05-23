Letter to the editor: Dave Severson will work for the common good

For those of you have have read earlier endorsements for Dave Severson (HD 100), you likely have noticed certain themes. His former colleagues have typically mentioned his honesty, his calm, and his negotiating skills. There is a solid reason behind those observations: those endorsements have been made on the basis of working relationships and observations formed over decades. Given our rancorous times, there are existential reasons his colleagues have mentioned those particular attributes.

With that in mind I'd like to amplify Dan Sieckman’s letter of May 1st. The gist of his letter is that our society and our governing institutions are “sick, broken” and, as treatment, he recommends voting for Dave because of his skills and experience. I agree wholeheartedly. Dave’s 22 years of experience as a high school journalism and government teacher, followed by 16 years of service with the public employees union, MFPE, were years where he forged his ability to listen and his negotiating skills. They were also years where he established a considerable reputation for honesty and looking for common ground.

I encourage you to vote for Dave Severson for HD100. Clearly, our Montana institutions need thoughtful, pragmatic individuals to work for the common good.

Tom Graff,

Misosula

