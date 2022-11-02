Letter to the editor: Dave Strohmaier has respect for cultural history

On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier gave a powerful speech at the event celebrating the newly named Beartracks Bridge that underscored his leadership and values that make him the right choice for re-election as Missoula County commissioner. Not only has Commissioner Strohmaier cultivated a strong, government-to-government relationship with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (on whose ancestral lands the place we call Missoula County sits), but his leadership as chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has also opened the possibility of returning passenger rail to Missoula and southern Montana for the first time in more than four decades.