Letter to the editor: Dave Strohmaier is an experienced and collaborative leader

Dave Strohmaier has been one of our county commissioners for the past six years. His leadership in serving the citizens of Missoula County has been instrumental in moving our county forward in many positive ways. He leads with compassion and dignity, always showing up and listening, working together to get things accomplished. Dave works in collaboration and partnership, together with our other commissioners, the county and city staff and elected officials, as well as Tribal leaders.

And his accomplishments are many — leading us through the COVID-19 pandemic, guiding the Big Sky Passenger Rail service project, and implementing new housing projects to combat homelessness in the face of rapid growth and increased housing costs, while at the same time, remembering our agricultural heritage and the significance of history and context in planning for our future.

With Strohmaier’s continued leadership, we will achieve our goals for: growth that honors our agricultural heritage while meeting current housing needs through updated land use codes and planning; sustainability and climate resiliency plans; and new and innovative transportation modes.

Elect Dave Strohmaier to another term and let’s continue to grow together, with the positive guidance we need from this experienced and collaborative leader.

Bonnie Buckingham,

Missoula