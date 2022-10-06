Letter to the editor: Dave Strohmaier is guided by strong moral compass

As a commissioner, Strohmaier is strengthening our local economy, expanding options for future transportation venues, helping those without safe housing in a thoughtful and caring manner, supporting environmental cleanup in rural areas contaminated by mining wastes, and expanding on the incredibly proactive relationship the county has built with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Commissioner Strohmaier is an individual guided by a strong moral compass with leadership abilities that are sorely needed in today’s often divisive and contentious world.

Having worked closely with several dozen elected officials across numerous counties in western Montana, my experience tells me that Strohmaier is one of a very few citizens in Montana who is willing to personally sacrifice his time and energy for the betterment of area residents and visitors. I am grateful for his past service and thankful that he has agreed to run for a second term. His reelection will help keep Missoula County a safe and desirable place to live and work — please vote Strohmaier for commissioner.